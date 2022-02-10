Canucks hire Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have named Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager, the team announced Thursday.

Granato, 50, moves to the Canucks from the Seattle Kraken, where she has served as a scout since 2019.

“We wish Cammi the best and thank her for her work in helping launch the Kraken,” said Ron Francis, Seattle general manager. “We understand this is the right opportunity for her and her family.”

Granato joins a Canucks front office that has been entirely revamped since former general manager Jim Benning and several other staff were fired in early December. Jim Rutherford was named president of hockey operations and has hired former Penguins assistant general manger Patrik Allvin as GM, and former scout Derek Clancey and former player agent Emilie Castonguay as assistant GMs

Granato, a native of Downers Grove, Illinois, captained the U.S. women’s hockey team that beat Canada to win gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. She also won silver at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

In 2010, Granato and Canadian Angela James became the first women to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.