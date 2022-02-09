Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs are targeting a Sunday return for the superstar forward. MacKinnon suffered a concussion and facial fracture following a collision with Taylor Hall of the Bruins last month. [NHL.com]

• Kent Hughes has got himself quite a mess to clean up in Montreal. [Sportsnet]

• U.S. defenseman Jake Sanderson has cleared COVID-19 protocol and will head to Beijing on Wednesday. [Grand Forks Herald]

• Which NHL prospects should you be keeping an eye on as the men’s Olympic tournament gets under way? [NBC Sports Edge]

• The U.S. women will take on Czechia in the Olympic quarterfinals on Thursday at 11:10 p.m. ET (USA Network, Peacock). [The Ice Garden]

• Former Edmonton Oilers winger Anton Slepyshev scored the only goal as ROC blanked Switzerland 1-0 in the opening game of the men’s Olympic tournament. [NBC Olympics]

• Johnny Gaudreau‘s past might well play a role in his future with the Flames. [Flames Nation]

• Why Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale would be better served with some time in the AHL. [Crashing the Pond]

• Scott Niedermayer has joined the Ducks front office as a special advisor. [NHL.com]

• Big Rig is staying in Tampa Bay as Patrick Maroon has signed a two-year, $2 million extension with the Lightning. [Lightning]

• What would a potential Matt Dumba trade look like for the Wild? [Zone Coverage]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.