• Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs are targeting a Sunday return for the superstar forward. MacKinnon suffered a concussion and facial fracture following a collision with Taylor Hall of the Bruins last month. [NHL.com]
• Kent Hughes has got himself quite a mess to clean up in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
• U.S. defenseman Jake Sanderson has cleared COVID-19 protocol and will head to Beijing on Wednesday. [Grand Forks Herald]
• Which NHL prospects should you be keeping an eye on as the men’s Olympic tournament gets under way? [NBC Sports Edge]
• The U.S. women will take on Czechia in the Olympic quarterfinals on Thursday at 11:10 p.m. ET (USA Network, Peacock). [The Ice Garden]
• Former Edmonton Oilers winger Anton Slepyshev scored the only goal as ROC blanked Switzerland 1-0 in the opening game of the men’s Olympic tournament. [NBC Olympics]
• Johnny Gaudreau‘s past might well play a role in his future with the Flames. [Flames Nation]
• Why Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale would be better served with some time in the AHL. [Crashing the Pond]
• Scott Niedermayer has joined the Ducks front office as a special advisor. [NHL.com]
• Big Rig is staying in Tampa Bay as Patrick Maroon has signed a two-year, $2 million extension with the Lightning. [Lightning]
• What would a potential Matt Dumba trade look like for the Wild? [Zone Coverage]
