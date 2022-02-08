Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Claude Giroux‘s future in Philadelphia remains murky. What are some good potential landing spots for the Flyers captain? [The Hockey News]

• If you missed it, Canada topped the U.S. women 4-2 to close out the preliminary round on top of Group A. The U.S. will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals later this week. [NBC Olympics]

• As the second half of the 2021-22 NHL season gets under way here’s one question facing each team. [Sportsnet]

• A good test result would mean Alex Ovechkin returns to the Capitals’ lineup Tuesday night. Ovechkin missed the NHL All-Star Game after a positive COVID-19 test last week. [NHL.com]

• “It’s wrong to say that Castonguay and Doerrie are overqualified. It’s just that they’re actually qualified for the jobs for which they’ve been hired, which stands in stark contrast to some men that get hired by NHL teams. By opening their hiring practices to more than just the usual white men that get front office roles in the NHL, the Canucks are taking advantage of a massive market inefficiency.” [Pass it to Bulis]

• Jonathan Huberdeau has played himself into a nice, big payday when it’s time for a contract extension. [Litter Box Cats]

• Canada’s men’s team are looking to reclaim gold after falling short in 2018. [TSN]

• Ranking the best potential restricted free agents this summer in the NHL. [NBC Sports Edge]

• The Blackhawks’ general manager search continued on Monday as the team interviewed Chicago Cubs AGM Jeff Greenberg for the position. [NBC Sports Chicago]

