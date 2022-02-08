The official dates for the 2022 Winter Olympics are Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China. The competition begins as early as Wednesday, February 2 — two days before the Opening Ceremony — with curling.

Men’s hockey begins on Wednesday, February 9 with a match-up between the Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland (3:50 a.m. ET on USA Network). The U.S. men’s team has its first game in Beijing against China on Thursday, February 10 (8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network). See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey TV schedule.

Hockey will take place at two venues in Beijing: National Indoor Stadium and the Wukesong Sports Centre. National Indoor Stadium previously hosted rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and handball at the 2008 Summer Olympics. The venue is nicknamed “The Fan” because of its design that resembles a traditional Chinese folding fan. The Wukesong Sports Centre currently serves as the home arena for HC Kunlun Red Star of the KHL in addition to Beijing’s basketball and arena football teams. The venue was also the home for basketball at the 2008 Games.

Are NHL players going to the Olympics?

NHL players were originally set to return to the lineup in Beijing after missing the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics — their first Olympic absence since 1994 — but the league made the decision to withdraw in late December 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases that impacted the NHL’s schedule.

Although some NHL players have expressed frustration they won’t get to compete in Beijing, this gives some of the league’s top prospects a chance to shine. Two Americans, Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Montana) and Matty Beniers (Hingham, Massachusetts), are among those names. Sanderson was selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft. Beniers, currently a sophomore at the University of Michigan, was the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken making him the first draft selection in the franchise’s history. Canadian’s Owen Power and Mason McTavish were two of the top-three picks from the 2021 NHL Draft. Power was selected first overall by the Buffalo Sabres and McTavish went third overall to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Russian Olympic Committee is the gold medal favorite in Beijing. Their 25-man roster is made up entirely of professional players from Russia’s KHL which is considered the second-best league in the world behind the NHL. Seven players from the 2018 Olympic championship team (when Russia competed as Olympic Athletes from Russia) will return to the lineup in Beijing.

What countries will be competing in men’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Canada (CAN)

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Finland (FIN)

Sweden (SWE)

Czech Republic (CZE)

United States (USA)

Germany (GER)

Switzerland (SUI)

Slovakia (SVK)

Latvia (LAT)

Denmark (DEN)

China (CHN)

2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team Roster:

The 2022 U.S. Men’s Olympic Hockey team features the youngest roster since the 1994 Lillehammer Games. 19-year-old Matty Beniers is the youngest on the team. Forward Brian O’Neill is the only veteran from the 2018 Olympic team. Additionally, 15 of the 25 Americans currently play in the NCAA. A total of 14 NCAA schools are represented see the full list below.

Goalies: Drew Commesso, Strauss Mann, Pat Nagle

Defensemen: Brian Cooper, Brock Faber, Drew Helleson, Steven Kampfer, Aaron Ness, Nick Perbix, Jake Sanderson, David Warsofsky

Forwards: Nick Abruzzese, Kenny Agostino, Matty Beniers, Brendan Brisson, Noah Cates, Sean Farrell, Sam Hentges, Matthew Knies, Marc McLaughlin, Ben Meyers, Andy Miele, Brian O’Neill, Nick Shore, Nathan Smith

NCAA Schools Represented on the 2022 U.S. Men’s Hockey Team:

University of Michigan: 4

University of Minnesota: 4

Boston College 2

Boston University: 2

Harvard University:2

St. Cloud State: 2

Yale University: 2

Ferris State: 1

Miami University (Ohio): 1

Minnesota State: 1

University of Denver:

University of Minnesota-Duluth: 1

University of North Dakota: 1

University of Nebraska-Omaha: 1

The group will be led by head coach David Quinn (Cranston, Rhode Island). Quinn most recently served as the New York Rangers head coach for three seasons (2018-2021). Prior to that, Quinn was the head coach at Boston University from 2013-2018.

2022 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey TV Schedule

Wednesday, February 9

Preliminary Round – Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland When: 3:50 a.m. ET on USA Network

Preliminary Round – Czech Republic vs. Denmark When: 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network

Preliminary Round – Sweden vs. Latvia When: 11:10 p.m. ET on CNBC



Thursday, February 10

Preliminary Round – Finland vs. Slovakia When : 3:40 a.m. ET on USA Network

Preliminary Round – U.S. vs. China When : 8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network

Preliminary Round – Canada vs. Germany When: 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com

Preliminary Round – Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee When: 11:10 p.m. ET on CNBC



Friday, February 11

Preliminary Round – Czech Republic vs. Switzerland When: 3:40 a.m. ET on USA Network

Preliminary Round – Sweden vs. Slovakia When: 3:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com

Preliminary Round – Latvia vs. Finland When 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com

Preliminary Round – Canada vs. U.S. When: 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network



Saturday, February 12

Preliminary Round – Germany vs. China When : 3:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com

Preliminary Round – Russian Olympic Committee vs. Czech Republic When: 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com

Preliminary Round – Switzerland vs. Denmark When: 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Preliminary Round – Slovakia vs. Latvia When: 11:10 p.m. on CNBC



Sunday, February 13

Preliminary Round – Finland vs. Sweden When: 4:40 a.m. ET on USA Network

Preliminary Round – China vs. Canada When: 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com

Preliminary Round – U.S. vs. Germany When: 8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network



Monday, February 14

Qualification Playoff – 11:10 p.m. ET on CNBC

– 11:10 p.m. ET on CNBC Qualification Playoff – 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network

Tuesday, February 15

Qualification Playoff – 3:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com

– 3:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com Qualification Playoff – 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com

– 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and nbcolympics.com Qualification Playoff – 11:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Wednesday, February 16

Qualification Playoff – 1:30 a.m. ET on USA Network

– 1:30 a.m. ET on USA Network Qualification Playoff – 3:40 a.m. ET on USA Network

– 3:40 a.m. ET on USA Network Qualification Playoff – 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network

Thursday, February 17

Semifinal – 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network

Friday, February 18

Semifinal – 8:45 a.m. ET on USA Network

Saturday, February 19

Bronze Medal Game – 8:10 a.m. ET on CNBC

– 8:10 a.m. ET on CNBC Gold Medal Game – 11:10 p.m. ET on USA Network

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event — that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. In addition, to live stream coverage of every event, viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more. Click here to sign up.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

