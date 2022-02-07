Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Jack Hughes has been placed in COVID-19 protocol by the Devils. New Jersey plays in Ottawa Monday night. [Devils]
• Taking a look at the goaltending landscape and finding out who is truly worthy of “elite” status. [The Score]
• NHL All-Star Game MVP Claude Giroux was in no mood to talk about his future with the Flyers: “I’m not going to think about this right now. Just enjoy the weekend. There’s a lot of things to figure out, but that’s for another day.” [NHL.com]
• As he hopes to earn an NHL job post-Olympics, Eric Staal is embracing his role as captain of Canada’s men’s team. [NBC Olympics]
• The Canadian women’s team topped ROC after an hour-long delay that resulted in both teams wearing masks under their helmets. [NBC Olympics]
• It’s the U.S. women vs. Canada on Monday night (11:10 p.m.; USA Network/Peacock) in another edition of the rivalry between the two countries. [NBC Olympics]
😱 Goal of the year from Connor Bedard 😱
This isn't up for discussion.@CHLHockey | @TheWHL | @BarDown | @HeyBarber pic.twitter.com/vxiVe7nHWr
— Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 6, 2022
• Why it’s time for the Canadiens to move on from David Savard. [The Hockey Writers]
• The “Eichel Tower” has followed Jack to Las Vegas. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Aleksander Barkov is moving from “underrated” to “under-appreciated.” [The Hockey News]
• Scott Mellanby, Eric Tulsky, Peter Chiarelli and interim general manager Kyle Davidson have all interviewed for the Blackhawks’ gig in the last week. [TSN]
• Juuse Saros and Petr Mrazek are among the good options in goal this week to help your fantasy hockey team. [NBC Sports Edge]
• If you missed it, the 2023 Winter Classic will be back at Fenway Park with the Bruins hosting an unnamed opponent. [PHT]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.