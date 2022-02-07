The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place on Friday, February 4 but the competition begins as early as Wednesday, February 2 with early rounds of curling. The Beijing Winter Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Women’s hockey kicks off on Wednesday, February 2 (Thursday afternoon in Beijing) as the Czech Republic takes on China in the Preliminary Round (11:10 p.m. ET on Peacock). The U.S. women take the ice on Friday, February 3 in a match-up against Finland (8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network). See below for the 2022 Winter Olympics Women’s Hockey TV schedule with additional information on how to watch/live stream every game.

Hockey will be contested at two venues in Beijing: The Wukesong Sports Centre and National Indoor Stadium. The Wukesong Sports Centre currently serves as the home arena for HC Kunlun Red Star of the KHL in addition to Beijing’s basketball and arena football teams. The venue was also the home for basketball at the 2008 Games. National Indoor Stadium previously hosted rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and handball at the 2008 Summer Olympics. The venue is nicknamed “The Fan” because of its design that resembles a traditional Chinese folding fan.

Both the U.S. and Canada are expected to meet in the gold medal game in Beijing. The U.S. is the defending Olympic gold medalist, while Canada is the reigning World Champion. The two nations have met in the gold medal game in five of the six Olympic tournaments where Women’s hockey has been contested. Canada has claimed four Olympic gold medals (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014), while the U.S. has claimed two (1998, 2018). Both the U.S. and Canada have also dominated the World Championship scene with Canada winning 11 titles and the U.S. winning nine.

Be sure to watch one of the fiercest rivalries in sports continue as the U.S. and Canada face off in the preliminary round on Monday, February 7 (Tuesday morning in Beijing) at 11:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

What countries will be competing in women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

United States (USA)

Canada (CAN)

Finland (FIN)

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Switzerland (SUI)

Japan (JPN)

Czech Republic (CZE)

Sweden (SWE)

Denmark (DEN)

China (CHN)

The 2022 U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team has 13 players returning from the 2018 Olympic championship team including goalie Maddie Rooney (Duluth, Minnesota) who proved to be the U.S.’s backbone during the final shootout win over Canada in PyeongChang and Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho). Knight was the youngest member of the U.S. team when she made her Olympic debut in Vancouver in 2010. Three Olympic medals and eight world titles later, the all-time U.S. total points record holder (80) is set to become just the fourth U.S. women’s hockey player to compete at four Winter Olympics, joining Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero, and Julie Chu.

The U.S. women’s hockey team will be led by head coach Joel Johnson (White Bear Lake, Minnesota) who also serves as the women’s head coach at the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota). Johnson took over the role after Bob Corkum stepped down in April 2021.

Goalies: Alex Cavallini, Nicole Hensley, Maddie Rooney

Defenders: Cayla Barnes, Megan Bozek, Jincy Dunne, Savannah Harmon, Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Lee Stecklein

Forwards: Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Alex Carpenter, Jesse Compher, Kendall Coyne Schofield (captain), Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Abbey Murphy, Kelly Pannek, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra, Grace Zumwinkle

NCAA Schools Represented on the 2022 U.S. Women’s Hockey Team:

University of Minnesota: 8

University of Wisconsin: 5

Boston College: 3

Northeastern University: 2

Boston University: 1

Clarkson University: 1

Lindenwood University: 1

Ohio State University: 1

University of Minnesota-Duluth: 1

2022 Winter Olympics Women’s Hockey TV Schedule and Scores

Wednesday, February 2

Preliminary Round – Czech Republic 3, China 1

Preliminary Round – Canada 12, Switzerland 1 Recap: Sarah Fillier breaks out as Canada routs Switzerland



