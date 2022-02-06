NHL Midseason Awards: Patrice Bergeron leads PHT Selke Trophy voting

We’ve touched on the Hart, Calder, Jack Adams, Vezina, and Norris Trophies. Now it’s time for the final one, and one that is always debated and leads to various opinions about who should win and who should end up as finalists.

The Selke Trophy is given to “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” It is voted on annually by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

TOTAL BALLOTS (Points allocation: 10-7-5 for 1st-2nd-3rd)

1. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins – 42 (30-7-5)

2. Aleksander Barkov, Panthers – 17 (10-7-0)

3. Anthony Cirelli, Lightning – 14 (0-14-0)

Elias Lindholm, Flames – 10 (10-0-0)

Roope Hintz, Stars – 10 (0-10-0)

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 7 (0-7-0)

Ryan O'Reilly, Blues – 5 (0-0-5)

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes – 5 (0-0-5)

Adam Gretz, NHL writer

1. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

2. Anthony Cirelli, Lightning

3. Roope Hintz, Stars

This is one of those awards where player reputation seems to play a big role, but it is not just about reputation with Patrice Bergeron. He really is still the best in the game as far as defensive forwards go, and it is across the board. Statistically speaking, he is still elite at helping to suppress shots, expected goals, scoring chances, high-danger scoring chances, and goals, and he plays in every situation against the other team’s best players. Just an outrageously great player. Cirelli and Hintz are right there with him this season statistically, but Bergeron still gets the edge with his numbers.

Jake Abrahams, Managing Editor, NHL content 1. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

2. Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

3. Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes It’s hard not to look in Bergeron’s direction this season. He’s winning a ridiculous 63% of his draws (the best rate of his career) and is producing at his usual close-to-a-point-per-game rate. It’s been another strong season for Barkov, the reigning winner, and don’t sleep on Aho who does it all for Carolina as their leading scorer, a 54% faceoff guy, and a force on the league’s best PK unit (Aho averages more than two minutes of PK ice time per game).

James O’Brien, NHL writer

1. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

2. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

3. Roope Hintz, Stars

Channeling that “are we sure it’s 2022?” Ovechkin vibe, Bergeron’s been astounding this season, across the board. People think “Maple Leafs” and assume the wrong things about Matthews, whose all-around play is grossly underestimated. Hintz wins a photo finish with linemate Pavelski as part of a Stars line that dominates opponents to a resounding degree.

1. Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

2. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

3. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues

Barkov is the best two-way forward in the NHL and he goes back-to-back this season after winning it in 2020-21. Bergeron always gets consideration and O’Reilly like the others, can shut down anyone.

Sean Leahy, NHL writer

1. Elias Lindholm, Flames

2. Anthony Cirelli, Lightning

3. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

Lindholm is a center, which means he already has an advantage over teammate Matthew Tkachuk in this category as that’s where the voters’ bias typically lie. But he’s also deserving with over two minutes of penalty kill time; a .945 on-ice save percentage; plus he’s has the seventh fewest 5-on-5 scoring chances allowed and is tied for second in fewest 5-on-5 goals allowed when he’s on the ice, per Natural Stat Trick.