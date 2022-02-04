Zegras evokes ‘Dodgeball’ to steal show at Breakaway Challenge

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At times, the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition felt like it could use the buzzy goofiness of the unknown. The new events, while they had some potential. seemed to miss having a big in-arena audience. But the “Breakaway Challenge” captured some of the fun we crave from any NHL All-Star Skills events.

Sure, the books felt a bit cooked in favor of Alex Pietrangelo, who was representing the Vegas Golden Knights. Pietrangelo “won” the “Breakaway Challenge” at the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition, but fans were the real winners (fans and … Trevor Zegras, let’s be honest).

Oh, and as an added treat, Manon Rhéaume and Wyatt Russell served as the goalies.

Breakaway Challenge at 2022 NHL All-Star Skills event: Dodgeball and Hangover references, magic, and Ovi odes

Check out the full video above for the full “Breakaway Challenge” from the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills event. Here are a few favorites, though.

Wild star Kirill Kaprizov offered a fun ode to Alex Ovechkin, who couldn’t make it this weekend. Kaprizov didn’t just don an Ovechkin jersey and drink some Gatorade; he even shot as right-hander, switching from his normal left shot. And he scored!

Would right-handed Kaprizov be an All-Star, too? As tempted as I am to say “I dunno,” it seems foolish to question the super-talented winger.

After receiving a special invite, sensational Ducks rookie stole the “Breakaway Challenge” show with a nod to “Dodgeball.” Note: as far as I can tell, no one bled their own blood* during the making of this elaborate goal.

Yep, that’s the iconic moment we’ll remember from the skills event, and probably NHL All-Star weekend.

* – Tom Wilson did sport an unusual look for the All-Star Weekend with a cut on his nose, though.

Also of note:

Alex Pietrangelo won the thing with the support of a band (but really won it because Vegas Golden Knights).

Jack Hughes pulled off an elaborate magic trick, but let all of us down by not revealing one of his brothers. Tsk, tsk.

Gotta See It: 🔟s across the board! Jack Hughes adds a little Vegas magic to the Breakaway Challenge. ✨ Presented by @Charmin | #EnjoyTheGo pic.twitter.com/RKfgVCM4Rv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 5, 2022

2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) – captain

F Steven Stamkos, TB (7th) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

*F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st) – will not attend due to injury

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd) – replacing Batherson

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

*F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th) – will not be able to attend due to injury

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) – replacing MacKinnon as captain

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

D Roman Josi, NSH (5th) – replacing MacKinnon

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th) – replacing Ovechkin as captain

*F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th) – will not attend after entering NHL COVID protocol

*F Mika Zibanejad, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to personal reasons

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st) – replacing Zibanejad via “Last Men in Vote”

F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st) – replacing Ovechkin

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Evgeny Kuznetsov WSH (2nd) – replacing Fox

*D Adam Fox, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to injury

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) – captain

F Troy Terry, ANA (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.