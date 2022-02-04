Zegras evokes ‘Dodgeball’ to steal show at Breakaway Challenge

At times, the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition felt like it could use the buzzy goofiness of the unknown. The new events, while they had some potential. seemed to miss having a big in-arena audience. But the “Breakaway Challenge” captured some of the fun we crave from any NHL All-Star Skills events.
Sure, the books felt a bit cooked in favor of Alex Pietrangelo, who was representing the Vegas Golden Knights. Pietrangelo “won” the “Breakaway Challenge” at the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition, but fans were the real winners (fans and … Trevor Zegras, let’s be honest).
Oh, and as an added treat, Manon Rhéaume and Wyatt Russell served as the goalies.
Breakaway Challenge at 2022 NHL All-Star Skills event: Dodgeball and Hangover references, magic, and Ovi odes
Check out the full video above for the full “Breakaway Challenge” from the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills event. Here are a few favorites, though.
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov offered a fun ode to Alex Ovechkin, who couldn’t make it this weekend. Kaprizov didn’t just don an Ovechkin jersey and drink some Gatorade; he even shot as right-hander, switching from his normal left shot. And he scored!
Would right-handed Kaprizov be an All-Star, too? As tempted as I am to say “I dunno,” it seems foolish to question the super-talented winger.
After receiving a special invite, sensational Ducks rookie stole the “Breakaway Challenge” show with a nod to “Dodgeball.” Note: as far as I can tell, no one bled their own blood* during the making of this elaborate goal.
Yep, that’s the iconic moment we’ll remember from the skills event, and probably NHL All-Star weekend.
* – Tom Wilson did sport an unusual look for the All-Star Weekend with a cut on his nose, though.
Also of note:
- Alex Pietrangelo won the thing with the support of a band (but really won it because Vegas Golden Knights).
- Jack Hughes pulled off an elaborate magic trick, but let all of us down by not revealing one of his brothers. Tsk, tsk.
Gotta See It: 🔟s across the board!
Jack Hughes adds a little Vegas magic to the Breakaway Challenge. ✨
2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters
Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) – captain
F Steven Stamkos, TB (7th) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote
*F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st) – will not attend due to injury
F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd) – replacing Batherson
F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)
F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)
F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)
D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)
D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)
G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)
G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)
Central Division (All-Star Appearance)
*F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th) – will not be able to attend due to injury
F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) – replacing MacKinnon as captain
F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote
F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
D Roman Josi, NSH (5th) – replacing MacKinnon
G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)
[MORE: Brunette, Bednar, Brind’Amour, DeBoer named NHL All-Star coaches]
Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th) – replacing Ovechkin as captain
*F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th) – will not attend after entering NHL COVID protocol
*F Mika Zibanejad, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to personal reasons
F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st) – replacing Zibanejad via “Last Men in Vote”
F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st) – replacing Ovechkin
F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)
F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)
F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)
F Evgeny Kuznetsov WSH (2nd) – replacing Fox
*D Adam Fox, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to injury
D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)
D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)
G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)
G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)
Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) – captain
F Troy Terry, ANA (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)
F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)
F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)
F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)
F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)
F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)
F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK (1st)
D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)
G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)
G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.