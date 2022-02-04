2022 NHL All-Star Skills roundup: Winners, new events, videos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition is in the books. After an understated start, Trevor Zegras & Co. really stole the show during the “Breakaway Challenge.”

Along with that elaborate event, there were plenty of surprises, particularly in the fastest skater competition. This post collects the winners, results, and videos for the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills night.

Hardest shot, fastest skater, accuracy shooting winners at 2022 NHL All-Stars event

Let’s go over winners of the returning/more “traditional” events at the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition.

FASTEST SKATER

Read more about how Jordan Kyrou of the Blues won in 13.55 seconds.

HARDEST SHOT

Here are the results of the hardest shot competition, which Victor Hedman won with a slapper at 103.2 mph.

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, 103.2 mph

Adam Pelech, New York Islanders, 102.2 mph

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals, 101.1 mph

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks, 100.1 mph

2020 winner: Shea Weber, 106.5 mph

ACCURACY SHOOTING

Ending the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills event, Sebastian Aho won the accuracy shooting competition by hitting all four targets in 10.937 seconds. The event included four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

Check out the rather wide variety of results from the accuracy shooting event:

2020 winner: Aho’s Hurricanes teammate Jaccob Slavin, 9.505

NHL SAVE STREAK

1. Atlantic – Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning – 9

2. Pacific – Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks, John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks – 3

2. Central – Cam Talbot, Minnesota Wild, Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators – 3

4. Metropolitan – Fredrick Anderson, Carolina Hurricanes, Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins – 2

2020 winner: Jordan Binnington, 10

Werenski wins Fountain Face-off; Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson shines

Judging by Jonathan Huberdeau‘s bumpy start, the players took some time to get the feel for the “Fountain Face-off.”

The results started to really ramp up as it went along, though, especially when Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson put on a clinic.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson out here crushing it. pic.twitter.com/TxXMq5HXfu — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 5, 2022

Two skilled defensemen reached the final two: Blue Jackets blueliner Zach Werenski and Roman Josi of the Predators. Werenski ultimately ended up winning at 25.634 seconds.

Hockey blackjack (“21 in 22”)

In the other new event, Joe Pavelski won hockey blackjack (aka “21 in 22”), an event that felt like an interesting tweak on the accuracy shooting competition.

Breakaway Challenge

Manon Rhéaume and Wyatt Russell served as goalies in the show-stealing “Breakaway Challenge.” You can read more about Alex Pietrangelo “winning” it, but Trevor Zegras won hearts with an astounding goal that referenced “Dodgeball.” Watch the highlights in the video above this post’s headline, as it’s a true treat.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.