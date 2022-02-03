Storytime with Doc: Looking back at the 1998 U.S. women’s Olympic team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was 24 years ago, during the first women’s Olympic hockey tournament, that the United States beat Canada 3-1 to win gold.

Take a look back at the conquest with NBC Sports’ Doc Emrick, U.S. Olympians Cammi Granato and A. J. Mleczko, and Ben Smith, head coach of the 1998 team.

