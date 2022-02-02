No Ovechkin at NHL All-Star Game after he enters COVID protocol

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So much for Alex Ovechkin vs. Connor McDavid on Wednesday, and Ovechkin being a captain at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

The Capitals announced that Ovechkin entered NHL COVID protocol because of a positive test result.

Fair or not, many dusted off their “Jump to Conclusions” mats and wondered if some All-Star dodging is afoot here between Ovechkin and the Capitals. As you may recall, Ovechkin accepted a one-game suspension to avoid the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Alex Ovechkin won’t attend 2022 NHL All-Star Game; replacement not yet clear

If you’re like me, you simply aren’t particularly offended if Ovechkin really is just finding a way out of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game? Sure, it would be fun to see Ovechkin try to win “hockey blackjack,” but if his heart’s not in it, his heart’s not in it.

Also, he could, you know, actually have tested positive for COVID. Seems odd to totally dismiss the possibility outright, but you do you, Internet.

Whether this situation requires a tinfoil hat or not, it’s not yet clear who will replace Alex Ovechkin at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Could the NHL bring in a Metropolitan Division “snub,” like Sidney Crosby? Or would it just be easier to shuffle in someone who’s already scheduled to attend 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend, like Trevor Zegras?

Here’s an updated look at the NHL All-Star Game rosters, and which skills events are taking place. Note that the winner of each individual event will take home $30,000.

NHL All-Star Skills event list

• NHL Fountain Face-Off

• NHL 21 in ’22

• NHL Fastest Skater (Previous winner: Mathew Barzal)

• NHL Save Streak (Previous winner: Jordan Binnington)

• NHL Hardest Shot (Previous winner: Shea Weber)

• NHL Breakaway Challenge (Previous winner: P.K. Subban, 2016 )

• NHL Accuracy Shooting (Previous winner: Jaccob Slavin)

2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) – captain

F Steven Stamkos, TB (7th) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

*F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st) – will not attend due to injury

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd) – replacing Batherson

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

*F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th) – will not be able to attend due to injury

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) – replacing MacKinnon as captain

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

D Roman Josi, NSH (5th) – replacing MacKinnon

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

*F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th) – will not attend after entering NHL COVID protocol

*F Mika Zibanejad, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to personal reasons

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st) – replacing Zibanejad via “Last Men in Vote”

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Evgeny Kuznetsov WSH (2nd) – replacing Fox

*D Adam Fox, NYR (1st) – will not attend due to injury

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) – captain

F Troy Terry, ANA (1st) – via “NHL Last Men In” vote

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

