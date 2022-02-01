Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Evgeny Kuznetsov is loving the game again, a big reason why he’s going to Las Vegas this weekend. [NBC Sports Washington]

• How does new Habs GM Kent Hughes plan to turn around the team’s fortunes? He says they’re open to anything right now. [TSN]

• Ranking the potential 2022 unrestricted NHL free agents. [NBC Sports Edge]

• The NHL announced its revised COVID-19 protocol on Monday (kicking in after the 2022 NHL All-Star Break), and the headliner is that the changes will remove the requirement for fully vaccinated players to get tested daily. [PHT]

• How South Korea hockey took a step back four years after their showing at the Pyeongchang Olympics. [France 24]

• Don’t look now but Patrik Laine is heating up for the Blue Jackets. [1st Ohio Battery]

Big ups to my man Cooper who hits the 360 Michigan during @BlueJacketsNHL intermission. pic.twitter.com/Tne1pc7Rbu — Pavel Barber (@HeyBarber) February 1, 2022

• More on Cooper Dennie’s big moment. [Blue Jackets]

• If offer sheets were a thing general managers used regularly, these players would be targets this summer. [Bleacher Report]

• A look back at this past weekend’s Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Game. [The Ice Garden]

• Now that he’s overcome a rib injury, the old Brayden Schenn is back for the Blues. [Post-Dispatch]

• Which Canucks forwards could be on the move before the NHL trade deadline? [The Hockey News]

