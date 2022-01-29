The Philadelphia Flyers are finally back in the win column.

Scott Laughton‘s overtime goal on Saturday afternoon gave the Flyers a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings, snapping what had been a 13-game winless streak that saw the Flyers go 0-10-3. It was the second time this season that they had gone at least 10 consecutive games without a win, having gone 10 consecutive games (0-8-2) through most of November and early December. Between the two streaks the Flyers are just 6-18-6 since November 18 when the first winless streak began. That stretch has seen them fall to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and put the front office focus toward the 2022-23 season.

But enough about that for now. Let’s talk about the game that gave the Flyers their first win in the new calendar year. They certainly made it difficult on themselves.

The Flyers jumped out to a 3-1 lead with just over 10 minutes to play in the third period and seemed to be on their way to a comfortable win. Since nothing for the Flyers has been easy this season they seemed determined to allow the Kings back into the game. They then allowed the Kings to score a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation, including a game-tying goal from Anze Kopitar with just 38 seconds to play in the third period to send the game to overtime.

It was there that Laughton scored his seventh goal of the season to give the Flyers the win. But even that came with a little bit of a headache as it had to be reviewed for a potential goalie interference. In the end it was allowed to stand and the Flyers were finally able to celebrate a win.

The Kings are in the middle of a six-game Eastern Conference road trip that has seen them go 2-0-2 through the first four games, collecting six out of a possible eight points. The road trip continues on Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins and concludes on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. They remain right in the middle of the Pacific Division playoff race.

—