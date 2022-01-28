Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• “It’s an emergency in Edmonton today, so why not make a bedfellow of the perpetual problem child Kane? There is always crisis in Kane’s world, whether putting out the flames means ridding your roster of him, or today, where the 911 call goes out and Kane arrives, ready to save that kitten from the tree in Edmonton.” [Sportsnet]

• Penguins GM Ron Hextall says the team has opened contract extension talks with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. [Pensburgh]

• If Dean Evason is going to remain in the Jack Adams Award race, the Wild’s upcoming schedule will test his chances. [Zone Coverage]

• It will be a fun night in Dallas as Sergei Zubov’s No. 56 will be retired by the Stars. [NHL.com]

• Same goes for Madison Square Garden where the Rangers will honor Henrik Lundqvist. [Blueshirt Banter]

• Let’s watch Trevor Zegras pull off “The Michigan” a few more times:

• A look at what Jason Robertson‘s next contract might look like. [Dallas Morning News]

• The ECHL has suspended Jacob Panetta for the rest of the season for a racial gesture made towards Jordan Subban. [PHT]

• The way opponents gameplan against Roman Josi shows just how good he is on the Predators’ blue line. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• Discussing the unique jersey designs for each country participating in the Olympics. [Hockey by Design]

• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to help close out this week’s matchups. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.