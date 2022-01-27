PHT Morning Skate: Flyers’ want to ‘aggressively retool’; Lundqvist on Fallon

By Jan 27, 2022, 9:05 AM EST
flyers retool
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
0 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• It’s more of plan to “aggressively retool” than a rebuild for the Flyers. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

Jeff Carter signs a two-year extension with the Penguins, which means they believe their Stanley Cup window isn’t closing any time soon. [PHT]

• The three-game suspension for Aaron Dell creates even more issues for the Sabres. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• There’s still no timetable for Carey Price‘s return to the Canadiens’ net. [TSN]

• “The Canadiens appear poised for a rebuild under the new management following this disastrous season. Will they learn from the Leafs’ mistakes or repeat them? It will be difficult to avoid the pitfalls given the pressure cooker they face on a daily basis.” [Spector’s Hockey]

• Henrik Lundqvist appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about Friday’s jersey retirement ceremony:

• After being waived, the Blues have assigned James Neal to the AHL. [Blues]

• Josh Ho-Sang says he owes his Olympic opportunity to Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas. [Sportsnet]

• Jake Chelios, Spencer Foo and Brandon Yip are among the names on China’s Olympic men’s hockey team. [Olympic Talk]

• One of the standout areas on the Panthers this season has been their strong blue line. [NBC Sports Edge]

• What could the Canucks get for J.T. Miller in a trade? [Canucks Army]

More NHL news

NHL Scores
NHL Rink Wrap: Flames with dominant 62-shot game; Avalanche win again at...
dell batherson
Sabres’ Dell suspended 3 games; Tkachuk replaces Batherson at ASG
Canucks reportedly hire Patrik Allvin as next GM
Canucks hire Patrik Allvin as next general manager

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.