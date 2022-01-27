Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• It’s more of plan to “aggressively retool” than a rebuild for the Flyers. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Jeff Carter signs a two-year extension with the Penguins, which means they believe their Stanley Cup window isn’t closing any time soon. [PHT]

• The three-game suspension for Aaron Dell creates even more issues for the Sabres. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• There’s still no timetable for Carey Price‘s return to the Canadiens’ net. [TSN]

• “The Canadiens appear poised for a rebuild under the new management following this disastrous season. Will they learn from the Leafs’ mistakes or repeat them? It will be difficult to avoid the pitfalls given the pressure cooker they face on a daily basis.” [Spector’s Hockey]

• Henrik Lundqvist appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about Friday’s jersey retirement ceremony:

• After being waived, the Blues have assigned James Neal to the AHL. [Blues]

• Josh Ho-Sang says he owes his Olympic opportunity to Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas. [Sportsnet]

• Jake Chelios, Spencer Foo and Brandon Yip are among the names on China’s Olympic men’s hockey team. [Olympic Talk]

• One of the standout areas on the Panthers this season has been their strong blue line. [NBC Sports Edge]

• What could the Canucks get for J.T. Miller in a trade? [Canucks Army]

