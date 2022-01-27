Top players in the NHL on Wednesday Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche just keep on winning at home. They extended their home winning streak to 17 consecutive games on Wednesday night with a 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins. The Avalanche were less than 40 seconds away from seeing that home winning streak end until Gabriel Landeskog tied the game with 38 seconds to play in regulation to send the game to overtime. In overtime it was Cale Makar scoring the game winning goal in overtime for his 17th goal of the season, by far tops among all other defenseman. The Avalanche overcame a 3-1 third period deficit with less than 10 minutes to play to get the win. Makar had a goal and an assist in that rally for the win.

Highlights from around the NHL on Wednesday

Dylan Strome‘s second goal of the game for the Chicago Blackhawks was an absolute rocket of a shot off of a slick spinning pass from Patrick Kane.

San Jose Sharks forward Nicolas Meloche scores his first NHL goal against the Washington Capitals.

Elias Lindholm gets the goal here for the Calgary Flames but Johnny Gaudreau makes this play happen with an incredible end-to-end rush.

Three takeaways from the NHL on Wednesday

Flames put on a clinic against Columbus

It might be difficult to find a more one-sided game in the NHL this season than the one in Columbus on Wednesday night. Not only did the Calgary Flames beat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 6-0 margin, they also outshot them be a 62-23 margin. Domination does not even begin to do this performance justice on the part of the Flames. Calgary reached the 50-shot on goal mark with still more than 12 minutes to play in regulation. After a little bit of a slump the Flames have now won three out of four games in very impressive fashion. This is the first time in nearly 30 years that a team recorded 60 shots on goal in a regular season game.

Blackhawks offer update on general manager search

While the Vancouver Canucks introduced their new general manager (Patrik Allvin) on Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks offered an update on their search. The Blackhawks said in a letter to fans that following a six-week discovery and research process they are ready to begin interviewing potential candidates. The key piece of information from the Blackhawks is that the new general manager will be the highest ranking hockey executive in the organization, indicating they will not be hiring a director of hockey operations. The new general manager will report directly to chief executive officer Danny Wirtz.

Capitals slump continues

After a great start to the regular season the Washington Capitals are now stuck in quite a slump. It is also starting to extend beyond just a slump. With Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks they are now just 9-9-4 in their past 22 games, while their offense and power play has been off for weeks. They have gone from one of the top spots in the NHL to the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference in a very short period of time. The good news? This is the first time this season they have lost back-to-back games in regulation. The bad news? They still have lost a lot of games recently.

Thursday’s big story

The best matchup of the day on Thursday is in Florida between a couple of Stanley Cup contenders when the Panthers play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Panthers have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL over the past month (and one of the best teams in the league all season) while Vegas is trying snap out of a little slump that has seen it lose six of its past nine games. The New York Islanders will also be trying to continue their recent strong play in an effort to climb back into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

Wednesday’s NHL Scores

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (SO)

San Jose Sharks 4, Washington Capitals 1

Calgary Flames 6, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

Chicago Blackhawks 8, Detroit Red Wings 5

Colorado Avalanche 4, Boston Bruins 3 (OT)

