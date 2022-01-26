Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• How do the Capitals, as they currently stand, stack up against the rest of the Eastern Conference? [Japers’ Rink]
• John Torchetti will join Mike Yeo on the Flyers’ bench for the remainder of the season. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
• The Flames’ team group chat helped players a lot during their extended COVID-19 pause. [TSN]
• One area that Rangers GM Chris Drury needs to shore up is the team’s depth. [Blue Seat Blogs]
• On the Canadiens’ season: “The worst team in NHL history was the 1974-75 expansion Washington Capitals, who finished with an 8-67-5 record for a .131 winning percentage. They never won two games in a row. The Canadiens look like they could match that this season.” [Montreal Gazette]
• One player who could challenge Shane Wright’s hold on the No. 1 spot in the 2022 NHL Draft is Logan Cooley. [NBC Sports Edge]
Here’s the aftermath of Alex Ovechkin’s 99 mph shot that dented and cracked Robin Lehner’s cage.
Insane. pic.twitter.com/wu6OVJvc7v
— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 26, 2022
• Jason Zucker will be out week-to-week for the Penguins after undergoing core muscle surgery. [Pensburgh]
• Dave Lowry has proven to not be the answer in Winnipeg. [Jets Nation]
• Eric Staal, Owen Power, and Josh Ho-Sang are some of the names you might recognize on the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team. [PHT]
