Hockey Canada announced its 2022 Olympic men’s roster on Tuesday morning (a day after an IIHF leak) and you’ll notice some familiar names on the list.

Eric Staal is the biggest name among the group, followed by 2021 NHL No. 1 overall pick Owen Power, 2021 No. 3 overall pick Mason McTavish, and Toronto Marlies forward Josh Ho-Sang.

Power and McTavish, both 18, will be the first teens to play for Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team since Paul Kariya (1994) and Eric Lindros (1992), according to Olympedia.org.

Maxim Noreau, Mat Robinson, and Eric O’Dell are the only three players who were on the 2018 squad that won bronze in Pyeongchang.

Forwards

Daniel Carr (HC Lugano, National League)

Adam Cracknell (Bakerfield, AHL)

David Desharnais (HC Fribourg-Gottéron, National League)

Landon Ferraro (Kölner Haie, DEL)

Josh Ho-Sang (Toronto, AHL)

Corban Knight (Avangard Omsk, KHL)

Jack McBain (Boston College, NCAA)

Mason McTavish (Hamilton, OHL)

Eric O’Dell (Dynamo Moscow, KHL)

Eric Staal (Iowa, AHL)

Ben Street (EHC Red Bull München, DEL)

Adam Tambellini (Rögle BK, Swedish Hockey League)

Jordan Weal (Ak Bars Kazan, KHL)

Daniel Winnik (Genève-Servette HC, National League)

Defensemen

Mark Barberio (Ak Bars Kazan, KHL)

Jason Demers (Ak Bars Kazan, KHL)

Brandon Gormley (Lokomotiv, KHL)

Alex Grant (Jokerit, KHL)

Maxim Noreau (ZSC Lions, National League)

Owen Power (University of Michigan, NCAA)

Mat Robinson (SKA St. Petersburg, KHL)

Tyler Wotherspoon (Utica, AHL)

Goalies

Devon Levi (Northeastern University, NCAA)

Matt Tomkins (Frölunda HC, Swedish Hockey League)

Edward Pasquale (Lokomotiv, KHL)

The IIHF decided to allow men’s and women’s Olympic teams to have a six-player taxi squad. Justin Pogge (G, Kölner Haie, DEL), Morgan Ellis (D, Eisbären Berlin, DEL), John Gilmour (D, CSKA Moscow, KHL), Chris DiDomenico (F, HC Fribourg-Gottéron, NL), Kent Johnson (F, University of Michigan, NCAA) and Max Véronneau (F, Leksands IF, SHL) will make up the extra players.

Canada’s men will be coached by Claude Julien. Shane Doan will serve as general manager. The two replaced Jon Cooper and Doug Armstrong as the team’s leadership tandem after the NHL withdrew from participating in the Beijing Games last month.

Nolan Baumgartner, Tyler Dietrich, and former Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton will serve as assistants.

Olympic men’s tournament groups

Group A: Canada, U.S., Germany, China

Group B: ROC, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Denmark

Group C: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Latvia

Canada schedule:

Thurs. Feb. 10 vs. Germany – 8:10 a.m. ET

Fri. Feb. 11 vs. U.S. – 11:10 p.m. ET

Sun. Feb. 13 vs. China – 8:10 a.m. ET

• Men’s and women’s schedules can be found here

• Day-by-day guide to the 2022 Winter Olympics

• How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics



NBCUniversal will present a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app when the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China, begin this February.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.