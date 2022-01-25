PHT Morning Skate: Captain Schofield; IIHF adds Olympic taxi squads

By Jan 25, 2022, 9:16 AM EST
captain schofield
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
• Kendall Coyne Schofield has been named captain of the U.S. women’s Olympic team. Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Lee Stecklein will serve as alternates. [USA Hockey]

• Alex Carpenter and Megan Bozak were among the final cuts for the 2018 U.S. women’s Olympic roster. Now they’re back in the squad and ready to win gold. [Olympic Talk]

• The IIHF has decided to allow teams participating in the men’s and women’s Olympic tournaments a six-player taxi squad. [TSN]

• New Canucks assistant GM Emilie Castonguay on ending up with the Canucks: “I had put Vancouver on my vision board because I thought that’s where I want to build my life. I don’t know how I’m going to get there. I had a business in the east… but I’d figure it out. It’s just kind of strange how the universe makes things happen sometimes.” [Sportsnet]

• Doug Jarvis on Keith Yandle, who is expected to play in his 965th consecutive regular-season game on Tuesday to become the NHL’s ironman: “It takes a lot of character and it takes a real love for the game and I want to just commend Keith on all of those things. When I reflect back on this, I’m really excited for him. I’m really happy that this mark is going to be passed because, for me, it means a player’s been able to play and stay healthy through his career and I wish that for every player. We know that a lot of life is lived after a playing career and it’s great when you can enjoy your career and be healthy through it.” [NHL.com]

• Fun read on how a Tweet from a Flyers fan in Louisiana got him to his first game in Philadelphia. [ESPN]

• The offers are coming for Jakob Chychrun. Who will end up with the Coyotes defenseman? [The Hockey News]

• Ranking the best young players on every NHL team. [NBC Sports Edge]

Kirill Kaprizov has 100 career points in 92 NHL games. How he’s exceeded the high expectations placed upon him. [Zone Coverage]

