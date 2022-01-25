Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite untold bumps, bruises, injuries, and even the thread of COVID, Keith Yandle set a new NHL ironman streak record on Tuesday. Yandle played in his 965th consecutive game, breaking Doug Jarvis’ record for the most consecutive regular-season games played in NHL history.

Maybe fittingly, Yandle set this new ironman streak record by completing one of the NHL’s most regular challenges: a back-to-back set. Yandle and the Flyers faced the Islanders on Tuesday after losing to the Stars on Monday. (When Yandle tied Jarvis at 964 consecutive games played.)

Keith Yandle sets new NHL ironman record by playing 965 games in a row

You can see video of Yandle being honored for breaking that NHL record in the video above this post’s headline.

Also, Doug Jarvis congratulated Yandle for becoming the new ironman:

Passing the Iron torch. Previous record-holder Doug Jarvis shares a message for Keith Yandle after the Flyers defenseman became the @NHL's all-time leader in consecutive games played. pic.twitter.com/df1Dgakp0a — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 26, 2022

A comfy-looking Gary Bettman did, as well.

A message from Commissioner Gary Bettman congratulating Keith Yandle on setting a new @NHL record with 965 consecutive games played. pic.twitter.com/aDNF8KD1Jb — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 26, 2022

Overall, it’s a pretty flabbergasting accomplishment, and presents plenty of “What if?” questions. Just think about how close the Florida Panthers were to making Yandle a healthy scratch last season.

Naturally, the Flyers marked the occasion with some special garb:

All dressed up for a new Ironman of the NHL. #BringItToBroad pic.twitter.com/9sqtPk1sDi — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 25, 2022

The NHL leaned into some quality cheese, recreating the Doug Jarvis ironman image with Keith Yandle (see this PHT Time Machine post for more on that).

For the first time in 30+ years, the @NHL has a new “Ironman.” Stick taps to @NHLFlyers defenseman Keith Yandle for setting a new NHL record for consecutive games played. #NHLStats: https://t.co/MPtcbaNhLh pic.twitter.com/UBEe3gzRbm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 26, 2022

The NHL also shared a really fun “stats pack” regarding Keith Yandle setting a new ironman streak record. If you like “at this time,” type figures (that often include “[blank] was atop the Billboard Charts,” then you’ll enjoy these nuggets:

* When Yandle’s run began on March 26, 2009: Instagram had not yet officially launched; the first Uber ride had yet to happen; Netflix was not available in Canada; Barack Obama was two months into his first term as President of the United States; and it had been less than a year since Iron Man (2008) began the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are also more nuts-and-bolts stats, and these Yandle facts heading into game 965 really are something:

25,091 – Shifts logged by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 965. 20,877 – Minutes of time on ice accumulated by Yandle during his streak entering game No. 965.

This all leaves us with a thought, and a question. Can Yandle really take a break with fellow ironman Phil Kessel right behind him at 941 games played in a row?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.