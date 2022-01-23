Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you are a fan of a team that looks like the Stanley Cup Playoffs are a real long shot this season (or no shot at all) here is something to give you some optimism for the future — top draft prospect Shane Wright.

He has been putting on a show lately for the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League, and on Sunday night he scored one of the coolest goals you will ever see.

Was it lucky? Definitely! Was it a fluke? Probably! But it still looked cool and that still counts for something, too. Just look at this play.

Shane Wright makes scoring below the goal line look cool! 😎#FrontsHockey | @shane_wright51 pic.twitter.com/oWcnJ1VSbx — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) January 24, 2022

He plays the puck off the end boards, and while below the goal line throws a no-look shot (centering pass?) between his legs and has it bounce in off of an unsuspecting goalie that is rendered helpless on the play.

Whatever his intent was on that play he probably did not expect it to turn out as cool as it did.

Wright is projected to be the top pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

