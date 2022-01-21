Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• As the Blackhawks’ playoff hopes slide, here’s Marc-Andre Fleury, owner of a full no-move clause, on his future in Chicago: “I don’t know, it’s not my thought yet. All I want is to have this team make the playoffs. Honestly, that’s what’s in my head right now. To me, it’s not worth looking too far ahead. I just want to put this team in a good position to make the playoffs, and that’s my goal.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• It could be another “month or two” before we see Jack Eichel make his Golden Knights debut. [NHL.com]

• Mike Yeo on the Flyers’ 10-game losing streak: “As a staff … we could go two ways. We could try to beat them down and get mad at them. I think when you’re doing that, you’re sort of trying to motivate them. I don’t think that motivation is an issue right now. Our execution wasn’t real sharp tonight.” [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Imagining the world where Adam Fox stayed with the Hurricanes and bolstered their already strong blue line. [News & Observer]

• Speaking of the Carolina blue line, here’s Tony DeAngelo on how his time with the Rangers ended: “I would never talk bad about the organization because of the way they treat people, players, their families. I’m sure there is regret on both sides. There is on my side, for sure. I know they didn’t want to put me on waivers. It wasn’t just, ‘Tony is going to get put on waivers.’ But I did disagree with the way that was handled. That’s one thing I would never be shy to say that bugged me. Because of my reputation, just being let go like that painted a light on me that created the situation where no one would take me. I thought that trying to trade would have been the right thing to do instead of it turning into a fiasco where there were false stories written about me and all kinds of things that didn’t need to be there.” [NY Post]

• The play of Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn gives hope for a bright future in Buffalo. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

“I don’t know whose phone this is.” — Brad Marchand 🤣😂 Young Bruins fan Aiden Smith was treated to a pretty awesome surprise from @Bmarch63 before Thursday’s game against the Capitals. @NESN pic.twitter.com/VfIZz9kWzQ — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) January 21, 2022

• Darnell Nurse after another Oilers loss: “That’s our job. It’s what we have to do to dig our way out of this. This is when you really have to lead.” [TSN]

• Thatcher Demko and J.T. Miller might miss the Canucks’ three-game homestand after testing positive for COVID-19. [Pass it to Bulis]

• A lower-body injury will sideline Canadiens’ netminder Jake Allen for eight weeks. [Sportsnet]

• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to help you close out your matchups this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.