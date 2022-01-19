Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• On the relationship between Jeff Gorton and new Canadiens GM Kent Hughes: “The two have a long-standing friendship and have done business with each other on multiple occasions. The trust between them was established long ago, and it will be fundamental to their ability to bring the Canadiens back to prominence as they work in tandem over the course of their contracts.” [Sportsnet]

• “After a Connecticut high school hockey player died from a neck injury on Jan. 6, [Sam] Brande created a petition to make neck guards mandatory across USA Hockey.” [MetroWest Daily]

• Even at age 34, Kris Letang is continuing to play at a high level for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• After colliding with Klim Kostin on Saturday, Jake Muzzin has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not travel with the Maple Leafs on their upcoming road trip. [TSN]

• The U.S. women’s team are keeping it fun as they look to defend their Olympic gold medal. [Sports Illustrated]

• There are a number of high-level NHL prospects on the U.S. men’s 2022 Olympic team. [NBC Sports Edge]

TYLER ANGLE JUST HIT THE MICHIGAN 😱🤯 #CBJ pic.twitter.com/ruKe4SpWjd — CBJ Coverage (@CBJcoverage) January 19, 2022

• Digging deep into the Oilers’ big-time slump. [Sportsnet]

• “The PHF’s announcement on Tuesday of its board of governors’ commitment to invest more than $25 million over the next three years is also considered a major step in attempting to thaw its relationship with United States and Canadian national team players, who have balked at joining North America’s lone professional women’s hockey league.” [On Her Turf]

• Despite Ontario COVID-19 restrictions, the PHF’s Toronto Six have been able to continue on. [The Ice Garden]

• A Manitoba family has turned a sheep barn into a mini hockey arena. [Global News]

• Should the Bruins pursue John Klingberg if the package includes high draft picks? [NBC Sports Boston]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.