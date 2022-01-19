Jets’ Ehlers out at least a game as Orlov faces hearing for kneeing

By Jan 19, 2022, 9:33 AM EST
ehlers orlov
John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images
Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov will have a Wednesday hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for kneeing the Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers.

Late in the third period of Washington’s 4-3 overtime win, Orlov hit on Ehlers just as the Jets forward released the puck in the offensive zone. After the puck goes by, Orlov adjusted his angle and his left knee connected with Ehlers’.

No penalty was called on the play and Ehlers did not return.

According to Jets interim head coach Dave Lowry, Ehlers will be re-evaluated on Wednesday but will definitely miss their Thursday game in Nashville, and possibly more.

Lowry, as you could imagine, was not happen with the situation.

“Well, if they would have saw it the same way I saw it, it would probably have been more than a minor penalty,” he said afterward.  “I lose a world-class player and, like I said, it’s a fast game and I have the luxury again of watching and rewinding it and watching it in slow motion.

“You’re disappointed as a coach. I lose a player and I will probably lose him for more than one game.”

