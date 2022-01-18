Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• In case you missed it, Timo Meier set a new Sharks franchise record by scoring five goals during Monday’s win against the Kings. [More here, and here]

• Here’s Timo Meier reflecting on that record-breaking performance. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Speaking of the Sharks, check out Adam Gretz’s breakdown of their near future (challenges to stay in the playoff hunt) and longer-term future (extend Tomas Hertl, or trade him?). [PHT]

• With John Klingberg trade rumors bubbling up again, it makes sense to wonder which teams would make the best fit. It’s no surprise to see the Hurricanes listed as a possible Klingberg trade partner with the Stars, but Sean O’Leary and Josh Wegman mention four other contenders, too. Should be interesting to see if Klingberg gets moved before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, or down to the wire. [The Score]

• Monday (right before midnight) is your last chance to vote for the “Last Men In” for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. You can do that here. Meanwhile, PHT took a look at All-Star Game snubs, and who would be the best “Last Men In” picks. [PHT]

• An interesting breakdown of where all 32 NHL teams rank in terms of “surplus value.” You might be surprised to see how many teams are in the black instead of the red [The Athletic, sub required]

• Interesting “The Game is Global” series over at EP Rinkside. In part four, Cuyler Holmquist breaks down the “state of play” in South Korea, Austria, Italy, and Great Britain. [EP Rinkside, sub required]

• Check out Adam Gretz’s latest batch of Power Rankings. [PHT]

• Looking back, did people underestimate certain strengths of Wayne Gretzky’s skating abilities? [Greatest Hockey Legends]

• Oof, you know what might be worse than tanking on purpose? Tanking because you’re just that hapless. That might just be the case for the lowly Montreal Canadiens. What a fall. [Sportsnet]

• So far, Scott Wheeler counted down his 32nd ranked (Seattle Kraken) to his 25th ranked (Chicago Blackhawks) prospect pools. Once Wheeler finishes, will the Kings be ranked No. 1 again, or will some other team claim the throne? [The Athletic, sub required]

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.