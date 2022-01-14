Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on meeting with Quebec government officials about bringing a team back to the area: “We explained that, while we were appreciative and flattered by the interest expressed, unfortunately, we were not aware of any opportunity that could address that interest at the current time.” [Sportsnet]
• Tanner Jeannot, Michael Bunting and Daniel Vladar have played their way on to many radars this season. [The Score]
• USA Hockey has unveiled its NCAA-heavy Olympic men’s roster. [PHT]
• Some notable names will miss out on the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. But that’s what you get with small rosters, trying to get every team represented, and players quietly asking out behind the scenes. [PHT]
• “After backlash from fans across the internet, a junior hockey league in Canada’s Prince Edward Island has repealed its punishment of Keegan Mitchell, a player who defended his teammate against an opponent’s anti-Asian remarks.” [NBC News]
• “Sam Brande, a high school hockey player in Massachusetts, started a petition on Change.org for USA Hockey to require neck guards for youth hockey. Right now neck guards are just highly recommended.” [NBC Connecticut]
'The Michigan' in the middle of Mother Russia 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/qDCzeCrcMp
— KHL (@khl_eng) January 13, 2022
• A bad thumb will keep Mike Smith from playing for the next week or two. [Edmonton Journal]
• So many questions for this Flyers roster to answer as they get back into the swing of playing games again. [Broad Street Hockey]
• Shayne Gostisbehere is having a bounce-back season with the Coyotes. [The Hockey News]
• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to close out your matchups this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
