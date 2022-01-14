Islanders’ Ross Johnston suspended 3 games for check to head

By Jan 14, 2022, 6:38 PM EST
Ross Johnston suspension
NHL
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Friday evening that New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward A.J. Greer.

The incident happened early in the first period on Thursday night in the Islanders’ 3-2 win.

He was assessed a two-minute for an illegal check to the head.

You can see the play, as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension in the video here.

Greer was injured on the play which played a role in the severity of Johnston’s suspension. This is the first time he has been punished by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

He will miss the Islanders’ next three games against the Washington Capitals and a home-and-home with the Philadelphia Flyers. He will be eligible to return January 21 when the Islanders host the Arizona Coyotes.

