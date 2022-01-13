Chris Wideman to have hearing for head-butting Bruins’ Haula

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Wideman of the Canadiens will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after head-butting Bruins forward Erik Haula Wednesday night.

Any Bruins-Canadiens game is eventful, and this one was no different. Brad Marchand recorded a hat trick, including scoring his first two goals in a span of 15 seconds, and then, with the game out of reach, the rough stuff picked up.

Midway through the third period with Boston holding a 4-1 lead, a typical post-whistle scrum started in the corner. Everything seemed normal — plenty of grabbing, some chirping, the usual. Things looked to be dying down and then Haula started going off on the Canadiens defenseman, pulling him to the ice and then getting a few punches in.

What set Haula off? As he was holding Wideman in the corner, Wideman cocked his head to the side and head-butted Haula to try and pry him loose. It didn’t work and that’s when Haula dragged him to the ice.

Wideman was given a double minor for unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing while Haula was given two minutes for roughing. Neither penalties were related to their little incident as part of that scrum, by the way.

Should Wideman be disciplined it would be the second head-butting offense this season to lead to punishment. Pavel Buchnevich of the Blues was suspended two games in October after he head-butted Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse.

