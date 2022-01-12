Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Marie-Philip Poulin, Rebecca Johnston, and Mélodie Daoust highlight Canada’s 2022 Olympic women’s roster. [Olympic Talk]

• “Two former National Hockey League off-ice officials allege in a newly filed lawsuit that they were fired for reporting a colleague who used racist and sexually charged language for years while working for the league.” [TSN]

• How much longer will John Klingberg remain in Dallas? [The Hockey News]

• Did Barry Trotz turn Alex Ovechkin into a complete player? “Alex Ovechkin has never been and will never be a particularly good defensive forward (nor does he have to be). And while his attention to that end of the ice has waxed and waned at times, the systems in which he’s played and the personnel with whom he’s played (not to mention a few choice anecdotes and GIFs) have probably exaggerated those peaks and valleys. Measuring defensive impact in a sport like hockey is hard; telling the same old story is not.” [Japers’ Rink]

• Avalanche defenseman Bo Byram has left the team for personal reasons. [Denver Post]

What a Swede trade. 😉 pic.twitter.com/35KWpwGISH — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 11, 2022

• What would the cost be for the Rangers to go all-in this season? [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Who was snubbed for the 2022 Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Game? [The Ice Garden]

• Steve Icerman, Gordie Plow, and Detroit Snowings are among the 2022 Michigan Department of Transportation snow plow names. [Freep]

• The sophomore slump is not affecting Jason Robertson as the Stars forward is excelling in his second season. [Dallas Morning News]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.