PHT Morning Skate: Vezina Trophy favorites; Canucks’ big test

By Jan 11, 2022, 9:09 AM EST
vezina trophy
Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images
Jack Campbell, Igor Shesterkin, and Juuse Saros are among the Vezina Trophy favorites with a little more than half the season to go. [NBC Sports Edge]

• The east coast trip hitting Carolina, Florida, and Washington will be Bruce Boudreau’s first big test with the Canucks. [Pass it to Bulis]

• “The Coyotes’ hopes for building a $1.7 billion arena and entertainment district in Tempe are teetering on a razor’s edge.” [GO PHNX]

Jack Eichel is expected to arrive in Las Vegas this week, two months after undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery in his neck. It’s still unclear when he will participate in a full team practice. [Review-Journal]

• While a grievance has been filed, Evander Kane can sign with any NHL team right now after clearing waivers on Monday. [San Jose Hockey Now]

• Would Toronto be a fit for Kane? What about John Klingberg patrolling the Maple Leafs’ blue line? [Sportsnet]

• Rick Bowness’ stick-swinging outburst has cost him $25,000. [PHT]

• The Flames are hoping to take some lessons learned out of a tough road trip [TSN]

• Jack Quinn will make his NHL debut Tuesday for the Sabres. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Tuukka Rask continued practicing with AHL Providence on Monday, but his future is unsure. He may suit up for the AHL side on Friday or go right to the NHL. [NHL.com]

• COVID-19 issues have forced the Flyers to juggle lots of roster changes. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.