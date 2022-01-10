Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Evander Kane cleared waivers and the NHLPA will be filling a grievance on his behalf. [San Jose Hockey Now]

• The LA Kings have reportedly handed GM Rob Blake a multi-year extension in the 4-5 year range. [Mayor’s Manor]

• And Blake will have former Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on board as a senior adviser. [TSN]

• As Carey Price continues his rehab, Jake Allen is taking the Habs’ No. 1 job day by day. [Sportsnet]

• Following their 10-game winning streak, Penguins president Brian Burke sees the team as a Stanley Cup contender: “Do we believe we are a contender? Yes, we do, and we (Burke and general manager Ron Hextall) have since we got here. Can we add with our cap situation if we decide to? We are pretty limited with the salary cap restrictions that we are under, so making a big deal probably would be difficult to do. But we would look, certainly.” [NHL.com]

We had some very special help with our ceremonial first puck thanks to the Rally Monkey! #AngelsNight22 | @Angels pic.twitter.com/gfM3Y1zkkt — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 10, 2022

• What are realistic expectation for Kasperi Kapanen in Pittsburgh? [Pensburgh]

• Taking a look at the sweet, sweet jerseys for the 2022 Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Game. [The Ice Garden]

• The first-place Predators know they won’t be surprising anyone from here on out. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• Is William Nylander at the level the Maple Leafs need him to be at? [The Hockey News]

• Jordan Eberle, Robert Thomas, and Yanni Gourde could be good pickups for the fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.