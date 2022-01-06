Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Carter Hart on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols: “Guys are testing positive with no symptoms or mild symptoms. I mean, the league’s got to find a way to change that. We’re either going to keep playing shorthanded all season long or games are going to keep getting postponed. I think it’s a joke. It’s got to change.” [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• A look at the good and bad of the Bruins bringing back Tuukka Rask. [WEEI]

• Riley Nash being waived by the Lightning means that a Nikita Kucherov return is on the horizon. [Raw Charge]

• After suffering an injury versus the Devils on New Year’s Eve, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expect to miss a month for the Oilers. [Oilers Nation]

• Marc-Andre Fleury, Joonas Korpisalo, and Braden Holtby are a few of the goalies the Oilers should pursue if they’re looking to upgrade the position. [Sportsnet]

• USA Hockey management is hoping the roster they put together leads to another gold medal for the women’s team. [Team USA]

• As Hockey Canada puts together its new Olympic men’s roster, Eric Staal is hoping to be included. [Calgary Herald]

• “The National Hockey League and 20 of its teams are suing five of their insurance providers, alleging the companies have breached contracts by refusing to reimburse more than $1 billion worth of losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” [TSN]

• “Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week.” [CBC]

• Coyotes fans gathered at Gila River Arena on Wednesday to honor Matt Shott, the team’s director of hockey development who died of cancer last month. [Arizona Republic]

