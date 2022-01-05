PHT Morning Skate: Niedermayer, Kariya join Ducks’ GM search; Francis on Kraken

niedermayer kariya
• Franchise legends Scott Niedermayer and Paul Kariya have joined the Ducks’ general manager search committee. [TSN]

• Sabres prospect Owen Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, will be part of Canada’s Olympic team. [Sportsnet]

• Wild top prospects Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi will make their NHL debuts Thursday night in Boston. [NHL.com]

• Kraken GM Ron Francis on the team’s first NHL season and why they’ve struggled. [ESPN]

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is embracing the role of Sabres’ No. 1 goaltender. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Carly Jackson and Saroya Tinker had excellent years in 2021. [The Ice Garden]

• Which NHL players are thriving at 5v4? [NBC Sports Edge]

Kris Letang isn’t thinking about his future with the Penguins. [Tribune-Review]

• It’s taken some time but Jack Hughes is developing into the player many expected him to be. [The Hockey News]

