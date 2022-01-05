Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Wednesday night that two more players have been entered into the NHL’s COVID protocol as forward Travis Konecny and defender Travis Sanheim were added.

With those latest additions the Flyers now have six players in the protocol as those two join Claude Giroux, Ivan Provorov, Jackson Cates and Nick Seeler. Along with those absences the Flyers are also missing several key players to injury, including forward Sean Couturier and defender Ryan Ellis.

Their next scheduled game is on Thursday at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

More COVID protocol news from Wednesday

• Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight has been entered into the protocol and will not be available for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars. Knight played most recently on Dec. 30 in a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

• The Ottawa Senators had three players be removed from the protocol on Wednesday as Josh Norris, Nick Paul, and Tyler Ennis were removed. They still have six players and an assistant coach in the protocol.

• The Pittsburgh Penguins added Drew O'Connor to the COVID protocol on Wednesday. They also removed Tristan Jarry, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, and Kasperi Kapanen from the protocol.

• The Kings added Carl Grundstrom and Christian Wolanin into the COVID protocl,

• Artemi Panarin is still not with the New York Rangers after being placed into the protocol on January 2, but it is possible he could rejoin the team in Anaheim during its current three-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Rangers were able to remove Jared Tinordi from the protocol while K'Andre Miller was cleared following an inconclusive test earlier in the week.

• Connor McDavid will not play for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in Toronto after entering the league’s COVID protocols on Tuesday. Auston Matthews will be in the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs after a false positive.

Three more games postponed in Canada

The NHL also announced that three more games have been postponed due to the current attendance restrictions in Canada.

Those games include….

Saturday, Jan. 15

New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens

Monday, Jan. 17

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers

The NHL has now had more than 90 games postponed this season. There are currently no makeup dates scheduled.

—