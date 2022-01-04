Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• After missing the third period of the Winter Classic, Wild goaltender Cam Talbot is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. [NHL.com]
• Has the Rangers’ re-tooling reached the point where it’s now Stanley Cup or bust? [Daily Faceoff]
• What happens now that the Calgary Flames’ arena deal is dead? [Flames Nation]
• Darryl Sutter with high praise of Johnny Gaudreau‘s game: “Johnny is one of the best 200-foot players in the league right now and that says a lot about him and just the way he’s approached the season.” [Sportsnet]
• Who are the best NHL players under six feet tall? [NBC Sports Edge]
• “For the first time, hockey cards sold at Tim Hortons will feature stars from Canada’s national women’s team.” [CTV]
The most beautiful 2:20 of hockey you will ever see. 1967. credit: NFB pic.twitter.com/XGFvKnmVaE
• Looking at Ron Francis’ decisions as he put together the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural roster. [TSN]
• Where it all went wrong for the Kraken. [PHT]
• Off until Friday, the Capitals will use their break by scheduling training camp-like practices. [Washington Hockey Now]
• After clearing waivers, James Neal has been assigned to the Blues’ taxi squad. [Post-Dispatch]
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.