• After missing the third period of the Winter Classic, Wild goaltender Cam Talbot is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. [NHL.com]

• Has the Rangers’ re-tooling reached the point where it’s now Stanley Cup or bust? [Daily Faceoff]

• What happens now that the Calgary Flames’ arena deal is dead? [Flames Nation]

• Darryl Sutter with high praise of Johnny Gaudreau‘s game: “Johnny is one of the best 200-foot players in the league right now and that says a lot about him and just the way he’s approached the season.” [Sportsnet]

• Who are the best NHL players under six feet tall? [NBC Sports Edge]

• “For the first time, hockey cards sold at Tim Hortons will feature stars from Canada’s national women’s team.” [CTV]

The most beautiful 2:20 of hockey you will ever see. 1967. credit: NFB pic.twitter.com/XGFvKnmVaE — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) January 3, 2022

• Looking at Ron Francis’ decisions as he put together the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural roster. [TSN]

• Where it all went wrong for the Kraken. [PHT]

• Off until Friday, the Capitals will use their break by scheduling training camp-like practices. [Washington Hockey Now]

• After clearing waivers, James Neal has been assigned to the Blues’ taxi squad. [Post-Dispatch]

