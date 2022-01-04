Ovechkin, McDavid lead 2022 NHL All-Star Game captains vote

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Alex Ovechkin are your leaders for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game captains vote. Voting ends Saturday night with each division having a captain selected via fan vote.

According to the NHL, Ovechkin leads the way with 7.7% of total votes and is ahead by more than double of Sidney Crosby in the Metropolitan Division. McDavid is right behind the Capitals captain with 7.2% of total votes and with a 17.6% lead over teammate Leon Draisaitl in the Pacific. Matthews is currently ahead of Steven Stamkos for the Atlantic captaincy, while Nathan MacKinnon tops voting in the Central.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will once again be a three-game, 3-on-3 tournament. The weekend’s events will take place Feb. 4-5 at T-Mobile Arena beginning with the NHL Skills event that Friday night.

Here’s a look at the division leaders:

METROPOLITAN

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 30.5%

Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 14.1%

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes – 6.9%

ATLANTIC

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 16.9%

Steven Stamkos, Lightning – 11%

Patrice Bergeron, Bruins – 7.4%

CENTRAL

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 13.9%

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 10.2%

Cale Makar, Avalanche – 8.3%

PACIFIC

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 28.7%

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 11.1%

Trevor Zegras, Ducks – 6.8%

Matthew Tkachuk, Flames – 3.9%

Ringing in the New Year watching some of my biggest moments from 2021 🎉 Don’t forget to vote me for all-star! https://t.co/xD4CvAjNVf pic.twitter.com/Tt6lvdHtG9 — Trevor Zegras (@tzegras11) January 1, 2022

The full rosters, which will be selected by NHL Hockey Operations, will be announced Jan. 13. As is tradition, the league tries to have all 32 teams represented.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.