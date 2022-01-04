Ovechkin, McDavid lead 2022 NHL All-Star Game captains vote

By Jan 4, 2022, 10:24 AM EST
Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Alex Ovechkin are your leaders for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game captains vote. Voting ends Saturday night with each division having a captain selected via fan vote.

According to the NHL, Ovechkin leads the way with 7.7% of total votes and is ahead by more than double of Sidney Crosby in the Metropolitan Division. McDavid is right behind the Capitals captain with 7.2% of total votes and with a 17.6% lead over teammate Leon Draisaitl in the Pacific. Matthews is currently ahead of Steven Stamkos for the Atlantic captaincy, while Nathan MacKinnon tops voting in the Central.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will once again be a three-game, 3-on-3 tournament. The weekend’s events will take place Feb. 4-5 at T-Mobile Arena beginning with the NHL Skills event that Friday night.

Here’s a look at the division leaders:

METROPOLITAN

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 30.5%
Sidney Crosby, Penguins – 14.1%
Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes – 6.9%

ATLANTIC

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 16.9%
Steven Stamkos, Lightning – 11%
Patrice Bergeron, Bruins – 7.4%

CENTRAL

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche – 13.9%
Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 10.2%
Cale Makar, Avalanche – 8.3%

[MORE: PHT’s selections for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game]

PACIFIC

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 28.7%
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 11.1%
Trevor Zegras, Ducks – 6.8%
Matthew Tkachuk, Flames – 3.9%

The full rosters, which will be selected by NHL Hockey Operations, will be announced Jan. 13. As is tradition, the league tries to have all 32 teams represented.

