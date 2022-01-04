Devils’ Dougie Hamilton out indefinitely with broken jaw

By Jan 4, 2022, 2:26 PM EST
hamilton jaw devils
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
0 Comments

Dougie Hamilton will have surgery Wednesday on his broken jaw and will be out of the Devils’ lineup indefinitely. Joining him will be captain Nico Hischier, who is dealing with a lower-body injury.

As if the news couldn’t get worse for the Devils, forward Yegor Sharangovich and Pavel Zacha have entered COVID-19 protocol while hip surgery has ended goaltender Jonathan Bernier‘s season.

It had been a productive run of late for three of the four skaters out. Hamilton had four points in his last four games; Sharangovich had goals in three straight games; while Hischier had three goals and seven points in his last five games, which includes Sunday’s overtime winner against Washington.

Hamilton’s injury occurred in the first period in that win over the Capitals. A shot from the point deflected off Hischier and caught the defenseman up high.

A better idea of a recovery period will be known after Hamilton’s surgery.

New Jersey has started 2022 in the middle of a three-game win streak, following victories over the Sabres, Oilers, and Capitals. They’ll look for four in a row, with some missing bodies, Tuesday night against the Bruins before beginning a home-and-home with the Blue Jackets.

More NHL news

Seattle Kraken
Where it all went wrong for the Kraken this season
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes stay on top; Islanders, Canucks improving
Evan Rodrigues Pittsburgh Penguins
Evan Rodrigues taking advantage of increased role with Penguins

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.