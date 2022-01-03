Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• “Quebec politicians are meeting with National Hockey League brass in January, but it’s unclear what influence the government can have on the league or whether team owners have any interest in bringing the Nordiques back to the provincial capital.” [CTV]

• Which NHLers are avoiding the dreaded “sophomore slump” this season? [The Hockey News]

• NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on the remainder of the 2021-22 season: “Really, by sheer numbers, if you accept the fact that once you’re hit by COVID you’re not going to get hit again this year, then I don’t foresee an issue in finishing the season.” [TSN]

• On the Oilers and Dave Tippett: “Sure, nobody likes the goaltending a whole lot — again, Holland’s issue, not Tippett’s. But Tippett has worked virtually all season long with Mikko Koskinen as his No. 1. If we’d have told you that in training camp, would you have settled for an 18-12-2 mark at this point? I would have.” [Sportsnet]

• The Kraken have a knack for making dreams come true off of the ice. [Sound of Hockey]

That’s Rod Masters — the organist from Slap Shot, and now Kraken organist — playing O Canada tonight (he also played the Star Spangled Banner) pic.twitter.com/iIApNiDF6y — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) January 2, 2022

• Hilary Knight, Maddie Rooney, and Kendall Coyne Schofield highlight the 2022 women’s Olympic hockey roster. [PHT]

• A look back at what happened in women’s hockey in 2021. [The Ice Garden]

• Craig Smith, Bowen Byram, and Corey Perry are good fantasy hockey adds this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Rikard Grönborg has chosen to not use his opt-out clause and thus will remain head coach of Switzerland’s ZSC Lions through the end of the 2022-23 season. [Swiss Hockey News]

• How Alex Sinatra plans to help the Premier Hockey Federation players’ association. [ESPN]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.