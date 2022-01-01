USA Hockey shares roster for 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USA Hockey announced the roster (23 players) for the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team during the second intermission of the 2022 Winter Classic on Saturday. They’re aiming to win gold again after doing so at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Fans at Target Field would likely be delighted to hear that the University of Minnesota boasts eight members of the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team.

USA Hockey notes that 15 of the 23 members of the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team are making repeat Olympic appearances. Here they are, listed with their hometowns and Olympic appearances:

Cayla Barnes (Eastvale, Calif./2018), Megan Bozek (Buffalo Grove, Ill./2014), Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights, Minn./2018), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth, Minn./2018), Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass./2014), Alex Cavallini (Delafield, Wis./2018), Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill./2018, 2014), Brianna Decker (Dousman, Wis./2018, 2014), Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colo./2018), Megan Keller (Farmington, Mich./2018), Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wis./2018, 2014), Hilary Knight, (Sun Valley, Idaho/2018, 2014, 2010), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minn./2018), Maddie Rooney (Andover, Minn./2018) and Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minn./2018, 2014).

Meanwhile, eight players are set to make their first Olympic appearances (again, with hometowns in parenthesis):

Jesse Compher (Northbrook, Ill.), Jincy Dunne (O’Fallon, Mo.), Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove, Ill.), Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H.), Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill.), Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.), Hayley Scamurra (Getzville, N.Y.) and Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minn.).

Here are a few other notes about the 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team, via USA Hockey:

Hilary Knight is set to participate in her fourth Olympic run. In doing so, Knight joined Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero and Julie Chu as the only women in U.S. Olympic hockey history to make four appearances.

The average age of the team is 25.9 years old. Two players are 19 (Caroline Harvey and Abbey Murphy), while Knight is the oldest at 32.

The 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey team is scheduled to begin group play against Finland on Feb. 3.

2022 women’s Olympic hockey tournament groups

Group A: United States, Canada, Finland, Russian Olympic Comittee (ROC), and Switzerland

Group B: People’s Republic of China, Japan, Sweden, Denmark and the Czech Republic

U.S. women schedule:

Thurs. Feb. 3 vs. Finland – 8:10 a.m. ET

Sat. Feb. 5 vs. ROC – 8:10 a.m. ET

Sun. Feb. 6 vs. Switzerland – 8:10 a.m. ET

Sun. Feb. 7 vs. Canada – 11:10 p.m. ET

The 2022 Olympic Games from Beijing, China will air on the networks of NBC.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.