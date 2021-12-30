Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Flames, having not played since Dec. 11, will resume action on Thursday in Seattle and are feeling fresh. [TSN]

• Despite the cancellation, the IIHF is hoping to finish the 2022 World Junior Championship sometime in the summer. [The Hockey News]

• “The IIHF originally forged ahead with its money maker, an under-20 tournament for men, while cancelling the women’s under-18 world championship quicker than Connor Bedard’s release. The optics were poor, and perhaps that karma came to Edmonton to roost.” [Sportsnet]

• Evgeni Malkin, who could return to the Penguins’ lineup in the next 10 days, is eager to get going again: “[M]y knee is like 200% stronger.” [Tribune-Review]

• The new NHL COVID-19 protocols could mean the Flyers see Carter Hart and Sean Couturier sooner than originally expected. [Inquirer]

• Taking a look at the masks for goalies involved in Saturday’s Winter Classic between the Blues and Wild. [Hockey by Design]

• Three weeks after leaving a game on a stretcher, Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira could be back Saturday against Nashville. [ESPN]

• What’s going on with the Rangers’ offense? [Gotham Sports Network]

• The Islanders have been very used to playing with players missing from their lineup. [NY Hockey Now]

• How do the Sharks go about boosting their offensive production? [NBC Sports Bay Area]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.