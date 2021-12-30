Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The Flames, having not played since Dec. 11, will resume action on Thursday in Seattle and are feeling fresh. [TSN]
• Despite the cancellation, the IIHF is hoping to finish the 2022 World Junior Championship sometime in the summer. [The Hockey News]
• “The IIHF originally forged ahead with its money maker, an under-20 tournament for men, while cancelling the women’s under-18 world championship quicker than Connor Bedard’s release. The optics were poor, and perhaps that karma came to Edmonton to roost.” [Sportsnet]
• Evgeni Malkin, who could return to the Penguins’ lineup in the next 10 days, is eager to get going again: “[M]y knee is like 200% stronger.” [Tribune-Review]
• The new NHL COVID-19 protocols could mean the Flyers see Carter Hart and Sean Couturier sooner than originally expected. [Inquirer]
• Taking a look at the masks for goalies involved in Saturday’s Winter Classic between the Blues and Wild. [Hockey by Design]
Bailey Peach really did that 🍑🥍#ReturnOfTheRoar #VICvsVAN pic.twitter.com/twW5QdLBSU
— Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) December 30, 2021
• Three weeks after leaving a game on a stretcher, Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira could be back Saturday against Nashville. [ESPN]
• What’s going on with the Rangers’ offense? [Gotham Sports Network]
• The Islanders have been very used to playing with players missing from their lineup. [NY Hockey Now]
• How do the Sharks go about boosting their offensive production? [NBC Sports Bay Area]
