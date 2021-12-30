Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL announced on Thursday afternoon that another game this weekend has been postponed, while attendance restrictions will continue in certain Canadian markets for the next couple of weeks.

Sunday’s Stars-Coyotes game postponed

Sunday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Stars organization, increasing the league’s total to more than 81 postponed games. The Stars currently have six of those games.

The Stars’ six postponed games include….

Dec. 22 vs. Winnipeg

Dec. 23 at Chicago

Dec. 27 vs. Nashville

Dec. 29 at Colorado

Dec. 31 vs. Colorado

Jan. 2 at Arizona

No makeup dates have been announced yet.

The Stars currently have 11 players in the league’s COVID protocol after adding three more players on Thursday. Jamie Benn, Luke Glendening, and Ryan Suter were the most recent players added to the list.

Their current list also includes Jani Hakanpaa, Radek Faksa, Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl, Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Esa Lindell.

Attendance restrictions continue in Toronto

Several of the recent postponements across the NHL have had to do with attendance restrictions in certain Canadian NHL markets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday that their games will transition to operating without any tickets sold starting on Dec. 31 and are expected to continue with that for at least the next three weeks. Based on Provincial guidelines only 1,000 people are permitted to be in the building during games.

The Ottawa Senators have not yet made a similar announcement, but it is expected those requirements will also be in place for them.

