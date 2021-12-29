Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Which 2022 NHL Draft prospects should you be paying attention to during the IIHF World Junior Championship? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James would like to see more women involved in coaching hockey. [Forbes]

• Jonas Brodin was one of the numerous NHL players to enter COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. The Wild defenseman has to test negative over the next two days to have a chance to play in Saturday’s Winter Classic. [Star Tribune]

• Brad Marchand sounded off on the NHL/NHLPA decision to not go to the Beijing Olympics. [PHT]

• Nathan MacKinnon, Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, and Connor McDavid lead the NHL All-Star Game captains vote. [NHL.com]

• Don’t look now but the Predators have played their way into the Central Division title race. [Daily Faceoff]

• Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson was on the ice for the first time since undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery in his neck on Dec. 3. It is an expected three-month recovery period. [NBC Sports Chicago]

still smooth ❄️ (IG/hlundqvistofficial) pic.twitter.com/u7Sm49oF17 — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) December 28, 2021

• The Toronto Six and Connecticut Whale lead the Premier Hockey Federation Power Rankings as the league hits its holiday break. [The Ice Garden]

• A very fun look at some of the worst hockey cards ever designed. [Puck Junk]

• Devante Smith-Pelly has signed a PTO with the AHL’s Laval Rocket. [A Winning Habit]

• Senators 2021 first-round pick Tyler Boucher has left Boston University to sign his entry-level deal. [Ottawa Citizen]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.