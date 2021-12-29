Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Which 2022 NHL Draft prospects should you be paying attention to during the IIHF World Junior Championship? [NBC Sports Edge]
• Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James would like to see more women involved in coaching hockey. [Forbes]
• Jonas Brodin was one of the numerous NHL players to enter COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. The Wild defenseman has to test negative over the next two days to have a chance to play in Saturday’s Winter Classic. [Star Tribune]
• Brad Marchand sounded off on the NHL/NHLPA decision to not go to the Beijing Olympics. [PHT]
• Nathan MacKinnon, Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews, and Connor McDavid lead the NHL All-Star Game captains vote. [NHL.com]
• Don’t look now but the Predators have played their way into the Central Division title race. [Daily Faceoff]
• Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson was on the ice for the first time since undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery in his neck on Dec. 3. It is an expected three-month recovery period. [NBC Sports Chicago]
still smooth ❄️
(IG/hlundqvistofficial) pic.twitter.com/u7Sm49oF17
— Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) December 28, 2021
• The Toronto Six and Connecticut Whale lead the Premier Hockey Federation Power Rankings as the league hits its holiday break. [The Ice Garden]
• A very fun look at some of the worst hockey cards ever designed. [Puck Junk]
• Devante Smith-Pelly has signed a PTO with the AHL’s Laval Rocket. [A Winning Habit]
• Senators 2021 first-round pick Tyler Boucher has left Boston University to sign his entry-level deal. [Ottawa Citizen]
