Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Evgeni Malkin will be back very soon. What will the Penguins’ lines look like when he returns? [Pensburgh]

• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IIHF has voted to not have relegation for this year’s World Junior Championship. [IIHF]

• “Provided he stays healthy we will be able to see, over the course of his career, the very best version of Connor McDavid because the environment exists that allows that process to occur. He does not have to divide his attention or his life. He can actualize as the best possible version of himself. Can you say the same about Marie-Philip Poulin? As great as she is, does she, or any female player for that matter, have a path to become their absolute best? Or do they spend their lives playing in a constant state of potentiality?” [Sportsnet]

• The cold, rest, and rust will be on display during Saturday’s Winter Classic between the Blues and Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• Aleksander Barkov is ready to return Wednesday against the Rangers. [NHL.com]

• A little more Bruce Boudreau magic and the Canucks might find themselves in the playoff mix. [TSN]

• Which players are most indispensable for all 32 NHL teams? [ESPN]

• David Quinn and John Vanbiesbrouck will lead the U.S. men’s Olympic team now that the NHL is no longer involved. [PHT]

• Nazem Kadri, Andrew Mangiapane, and Chris Kreider are among the biggest fantasy hockey surprises this season. [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.