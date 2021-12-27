Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• For the first time since being shut down on Dec. 13, the Flames hit the ice for practice. They are set to play again Thursday against the Kraken. [NHL.com]

• “The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday.” [PHT]

• Tyler Myers on the NHL’s COVID-19 testing situation: “I completely understand there’s another side of it where there’s people if it’s not themselves have family members that are more vulnerable to what’s happening around the world right now. Everybody’s in a different situation. I think as players the most frustrating part is seeing what other sports leagues are doing. It seems we’re heading the opposite direction of that. I think it’s a little confusing for us.” [Sportsnet]

• What the Jets could offer the Coyotes for a package involving Jakob Chychrun. [Jets Nation]

• A decade after an injury paralyzed him, Jack Jablonski is thriving in his role with the Kings. [Star Tribune]

• With the Kings’ arena changing names, a look at the best players to have played in LA when it was known as STAPLES Center. [Mayor’s Manor]

Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish for this year, so I can concentrate on hockey now. Look out Ovi8 😀 pic.twitter.com/ZnOiZBtCYg — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) December 25, 2021

• On Connor McDavid‘s year: “Nothing speaks to McDavid’s magnificence more than the speed at which he plays and processes the game.” [TSN]

• If games are a thing this week, Antti Raanta, Clayton Keller, and Jaden Schwartz could help your fantasy hockey team. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Matvei Michkov of Russia is a big player to watch in this World Junior Championship. [The Hockey News]

• NHL Power Rankings: Looking at the Stanley Cup contenders and pretenders. [PHT]

• As they remain on pause, a look at where the Bruins are at right now. [NBC Sports Boston]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.