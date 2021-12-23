Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The American Hockey League has announced that the 2022 All-Star Game in Laval, Quebec will not take place due to COVID-19 concerns. [AHL]

• Free Agent Frenzy 2021 was very good to Ron Hextall and the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• Senators owner Eugene Melnyk on the NHL not going to the Olympics, and still hurting from that Dominik Hasek injury in Torino 2006: “You don’t want your players to go over there and get hurt. It’s a nightmare, I’ve lived it and it cost us the chance of winning a Stanley Cup. I don’t want to get caught again because doing it once was enough.” [Ottawa Sun]

• Doug Armstrong said he had 70% of the Canadian Olympic roster set before the NHL and NHLPA pulled out. [Post-Dispatch]

• What NHL players are saying about the league not going to Beijing in February. [PHT]

• Now that the 2022 Olympics are out for NHLers, what about bringing back the World Cup of Hockey? [Jets Nation]

• The ability for the Devils to decline a power play, a time machine for the Canucks, and other gifts for NHL teams. [Sportsnet]

• The Premier Hockey Federation have formed a multi-year agreement with The Upper Deck Company to be the exclusive licensed manufacturer of physical and digital PHF trading cards. [Upper Deck]

• Stuck on 29 points through 29 games, can the Flyers claw their way into the playoffs? [Broad Street Hockey]

• “Climate experts raise concerns about Kraken’s NFT partnership; team says it did due diligence” [Seattle Times]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.