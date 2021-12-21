Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• James Reimer has been a bright spot this season and he’s OK with not getting the recognition. [Daily Faceoff]

• Following two games Tuesday night, the NHL will hit pause on the season until Dec. 26. [PHT]

• Game 7 of the U.S.-Canada My Why Your women’s hockey series was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. [USA Hockey]

• Lee Stecklein’s return to U.S. hockey began with a fortunate phone call. [Olympic Talk]

• Wild head coach Dean Evason said Joel Eriksson Ek‘s upper-body injury “doesn’t look good.” [Star Tribune]

• What change could the Maple Leafs make that would deliver the biggest impact? [Maple Leafs Nation]

• The 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame class could be full of Canucks. [Pass it to Bulis]

• How the Oilers “freed” Jesse Puljujarvi and put him in position to succeed. [Sportsnet]

• A look at why Oskar Lindblom has been surging of late for the Flyers. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Third periods have been really good for the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• What’s going on with Capitals rookie Connor McMichael? [Japers’ Rink]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.