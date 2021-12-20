Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Robin Lehner on Sunday’s return to Long Island: “It’s so much more than hockey to me, I can’t explain it. It’s the love I have for the guys there, this team, the organization, the fans, [how] they helped me with my life.” [NHL.com]

• Add the Canadiens to the list of NHL teams “pausing activities” through this week’s holiday break. [Canadiens]

• It’s not just players and staff. Over a dozen NHL officials are reportedly also in COVID-19 protocol. [Scouting the Refs]

• “The Vancouver Canucks are set to donate their unused food from their postponed games this weekend to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and the Salvation Army.” [Sportsnet]

• It’s been a long wait, but Alex Tuch will finally make his Sabres debut Monday night. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Brett Connolly has been suspended four games for his hit on Tanner Kero. [PHT]

• It’s been quite a start to the season for Auston Matthews, and there’s more to come. [TSN]

• Make sure to add Warren Foegele and Clayton Keller to your fantasy hockey teams this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• One of the biggest parts of the Penguins’ seven-game winning streak has been their phenomenal penalty kill. [Pensburgh]

• Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, could be a temporary place to play for the Coyotes to play next season. [Arena Digest]

