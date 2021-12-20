Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Robin Lehner on Sunday’s return to Long Island: “It’s so much more than hockey to me, I can’t explain it. It’s the love I have for the guys there, this team, the organization, the fans, [how] they helped me with my life.” [NHL.com]
• Add the Canadiens to the list of NHL teams “pausing activities” through this week’s holiday break. [Canadiens]
• It’s not just players and staff. Over a dozen NHL officials are reportedly also in COVID-19 protocol. [Scouting the Refs]
• “The Vancouver Canucks are set to donate their unused food from their postponed games this weekend to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and the Salvation Army.” [Sportsnet]
• It’s been a long wait, but Alex Tuch will finally make his Sabres debut Monday night. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Brett Connolly has been suspended four games for his hit on Tanner Kero. [PHT]
PORTLAND DID THE THING!!!!@pdxwinterhawks | @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/J9G2885zTL
— The WHL (@TheWHL) December 19, 2021
• It’s been quite a start to the season for Auston Matthews, and there’s more to come. [TSN]
• Make sure to add Warren Foegele and Clayton Keller to your fantasy hockey teams this week. [NBC Sports Edge]
• One of the biggest parts of the Penguins’ seven-game winning streak has been their phenomenal penalty kill. [Pensburgh]
• Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, could be a temporary place to play for the Coyotes to play next season. [Arena Digest]
