Canada beats US 3-2 in OT in Game 6 of Rivalry Series

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the My Why Tour pre-Olympics women’s hockey series.
Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series. On Wednesday in the first of two games at Centene Community Ice Center, Canada won 2-1 in overtime — with Poulin scoring the winner.
Savannah Harmon tied it at 2 for the United States with 7:18 left in regulation.
Marie-Philip Poulin goes BarDown in OT!
FINAL!
🇨🇦 3-2 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gacxd6260c
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2021
Sarah Fillier and Emily Clark also scored for Canada, and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves.
Kendall Coyne Schofield had a power-play goal for the United States. Nicole Hensley stopped 28 shots.
Coverage of Game 7 Monday night from St. Paul, Minnesota will begin at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.