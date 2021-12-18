Bruins, Predators shut down; three more NHL games postponed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rising COVID-19 cases throughout the league has caused the NHL to shut down the Bruins and Predators through next week’s holiday break. Also, Saturday’s Canucks-Maple Leafs game and Sunday’s games between the Canucks and Coyotes and Kraken and Maple Leafs have been postponed.

This all comes a day after the league sidelined the Avalanche, Flames, and Panthers through the holiday break and postponed Saturday’s Bruins-Canadiens game with at least six Bruins players and a staffer on the NHL’s COVID-19 list.

From the NHL:

The Bruins, Predators, Maple Leafs and Canucks organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and communities at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies.

Postponed games for Bruins, Predators

Bruins: Dec. 18 at Montreal; Dec. 19 at Ottawa; Dec. 21 vs. Carolina; Dec. 23 vs. Colorado.

Predators: Dec. 19 at Carolina; Dec. 21 vs. Winnipeg; Dec. 23 at Florida.

Even more players entered NHL COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, including P.K. Subban, Alex Nedeljkovic, Oskar Sundqvist, and Tyler Myers. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill and assistant Alex Tanguay also entered protocol.

The NHL also finally announced its enhanced protocols for teams to stem the rising tide of cases. Those measures include daily testing (no longer every third day); masks worn inside team facilities; limited interactions away from home, hotels, and rinks; and meetings to be held virtually.

