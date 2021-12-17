Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Canadiens forward on the prospect of facing the Bruins Saturday night: “I’m not really comfortable playing against a team that has so many cases of Covid. There are currently seven cases, but there could be three more tomorrow.” [Sportsnet]
• Surges by Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière could help the Rangers go even further this season. [NY Post]
• Three-time Olympic medalist for the U.S., Gigi Marvin has announced her retirement. [Olympic Talk]
• How do the Oilers get out of this current slump? [The Hockey News]
• What would the U.S. and Canada rosters look like if NHLers don’t go to the Beijing Olympics? [Daily Faceoff]
• The Canucks have promoted Stan Smyl to VP of Hockey Operations. Daniel and Henrik Sedin will remain in their roles as special advisors to the GM. [TSN]
• Evgeni Malkin is getting closer to a return for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• A look at the resurgent Erik Karlsson. [PHT]
• What would a Team North America roster look like in 2022? [Flames Nation]
• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to help your teams close out victories this weekend. [NBC Sports Edge]
