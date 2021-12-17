PHT Morning Skate: Drouin on COVID outbreaks; Canucks promote Smyl

• Canadiens forward on the prospect of facing the Bruins Saturday night: “I’m not really comfortable playing against a team that has so many cases of Covid. There are currently seven cases, but there could be three more tomorrow.” [Sportsnet]

• Surges by Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafrenière could help the Rangers go even further this season. [NY Post]

• Three-time Olympic medalist for the U.S., Gigi Marvin has announced her retirement. [Olympic Talk]

• How do the Oilers get out of this current slump? [The Hockey News]

• What would the U.S. and Canada rosters look like if NHLers don’t go to the Beijing Olympics? [Daily Faceoff]

• The Canucks have promoted Stan Smyl to VP of Hockey Operations. Daniel and Henrik Sedin will remain in their roles as special advisors to the GM. [TSN]

Evgeni Malkin is getting closer to a return for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• A look at the resurgent Erik Karlsson. [PHT]

• What would a Team North America roster look like in 2022? [Flames Nation]

• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to help your teams close out victories this weekend. [NBC Sports Edge]

